Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €202.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €202.00 ($234.88) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Societe Generale set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.54 ($212.26).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €151.46 ($176.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a fifty-two week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €147.40. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

