Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rocky Brands by 502.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

