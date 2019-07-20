Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Attraqt Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 413,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.