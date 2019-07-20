Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 149,952 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 112,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 252.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $12.60. 296,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,868. The firm has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.