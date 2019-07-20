ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola reported a wider-than-expected loss in first-quarter 2019 and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With the successful execution of its downstream strategy, it is currently expanding its business in the international markets of Vietnam, Canada, Poland, Hungary, France, Spain and Turkey. Its revenue growth prospects from the nation seems bleak, with the U.S. administration having imposed a tariff of 30% on the import of solar panels and modules. On the domestic front, the company believes the China rooftop solar market to be a significant space for its expansion. However, solar industry trends and market volatility along with unfavorable changes in supply and demand for solar power products throughout the value chain may pose potential threats to the business. Over the past year, its share price has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SOL stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.01 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

