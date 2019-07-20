Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of RGNX opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $264,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $424,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $3,354,500. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

