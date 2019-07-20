Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.39 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Redfin from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $88,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,418.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,381 shares of company stock worth $737,689. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 260,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Redfin by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.