Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reading International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

RDI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 46,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,142. Reading International has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $298.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). Reading International had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reading International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Reading International news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $399,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 511.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

