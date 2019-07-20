React Group (LON:REAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.55

React Group PLC (LON:REAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 101275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

React Group Company Profile (LON:REAT)

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers ducting and fan cleaning, clinical/non-clinical waste disposal, fly tipping clear, decontamination, roadside/layby and transit area deep clean, search and removal, animal/human fatality management, and pigeon guano removal/anti bird services.

