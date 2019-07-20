RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBB. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut BankUnited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $384.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.36 million. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,880,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 561.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.