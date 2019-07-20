Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.14. Range Resources shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 23,032,281 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 667.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

