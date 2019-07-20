Raj Naran Acquires 14,983 Shares of ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) Stock

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) insider Raj Naran bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.54 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,971.82 ($80,121.86).

Raj Naran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Raj Naran 7,500 shares of ALS stock.

ASX:ALQ opened at A$7.21 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$7.20. ALS Ltd has a 1 year low of A$6.40 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of A$9.40 ($6.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.72.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

