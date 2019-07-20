Quantstamp Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $111,602.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00286932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01479926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00125968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Huobi and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

