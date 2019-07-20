Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Decreased by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,757.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

