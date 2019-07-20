Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Increased by William Blair

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,800,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 30,285 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $153,544.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock worth $11,707,558. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

