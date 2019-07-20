Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.58.

NYSE:PLD opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 61.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

