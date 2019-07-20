President Energy’s (PPC) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get President Energy alerts:

PPC opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.