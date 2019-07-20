PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.15 to C$18.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.07.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 49.78.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

