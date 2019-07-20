PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.33-6.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.76.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

