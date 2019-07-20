Power Ledger Price Tops $0.0827 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, IDEX, ABCC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,540,077 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kyber Network, IDEX, DigiFinex, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, TDAX, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

