Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $28,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,135 shares of company stock worth $469,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 456,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 327.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 174,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

