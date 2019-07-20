Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26.
In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $28,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,135 shares of company stock worth $469,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 456,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 327.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 174,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
