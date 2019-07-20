Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 878,139 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

