Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.14-5.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16. Philip Morris International also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of PM opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

