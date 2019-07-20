Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder Sells 237 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $40,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Penumbra stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.37, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.65. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $178.77.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.
