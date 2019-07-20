Peel Hunt Increases Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 125

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MARS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of PureCircle in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.57 ($1.50).

MARS opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.20. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a market capitalization of $823.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

