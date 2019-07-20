PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,259,000 after purchasing an additional 584,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,607 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in PDC Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,582,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.