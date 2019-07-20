Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.43.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.76. Paypal has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 10,501 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $1,143,768.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.