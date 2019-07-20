Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANL. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of electroCore and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

PANL stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

