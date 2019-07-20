OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCM stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 131.13% and a net margin of 27.90%. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

