Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

OR opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 557,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

