Oppenheimer Comments on Expedia Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the online travel company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Expedia Group stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 788.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

