OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $9,836,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 91,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,211. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.