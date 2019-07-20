Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $353,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

