NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. NY MTG TR INC/SH also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 120.54 and a quick ratio of 120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

In other news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.