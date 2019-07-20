NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.24.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. 3,547,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.