NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

