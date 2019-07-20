Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

NVA opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $556.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.65.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,526.36. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $100,563.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

