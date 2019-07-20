Nexo Price Tops $0.0996 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and DDEX. In the last week, Nexo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $55.76 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00284209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.01476529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Allbit, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

