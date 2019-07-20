Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives $20.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 4,126,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.