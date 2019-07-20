Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $440.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $440.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Shares of NFLX opened at $315.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.42. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

