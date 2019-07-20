Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.10 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.