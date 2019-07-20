Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NEPT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 4,211,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,340. The firm has a market cap of $398.27 million, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

