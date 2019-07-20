Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NEPT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 4,211,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,340. The firm has a market cap of $398.27 million, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.