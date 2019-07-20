Needham & Company LLC Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $315.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.23.

TMO opened at $289.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

