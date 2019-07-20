Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.07.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.41 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO M Carl Johnson III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,743,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

