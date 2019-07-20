National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NSA opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,944,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

