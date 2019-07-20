National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

