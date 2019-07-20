National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$332.00 to C$335.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$331.80.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$310.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$310.34. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$228.35 and a 12-month high of C$323.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

