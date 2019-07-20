MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €133.00 by Deutsche Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €133.00 ($154.65) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.67 ($118.22).

MorphoSys stock opened at €100.70 ($117.09) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -54.20. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 12-month high of €124.90 ($145.23).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

