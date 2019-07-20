Monster Beverage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 40,414 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,978% compared to the average volume of 571 put options.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $24,283,518.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,103 shares of company stock worth $27,415,776 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $48,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.05. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.