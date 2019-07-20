Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

